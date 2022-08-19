Van ECK Associates Corp Buys 6,116 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 17.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,116 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $8,492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ITW. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 232,533 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,389,000 after acquiring an additional 27,146 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter valued at $891,000. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter worth $228,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 2,757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724 shares during the period. 79.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Up 0.3 %

ITW stock opened at $216.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.06 billion, a PE ratio of 25.69, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.11. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a twelve month low of $173.52 and a twelve month high of $249.81. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $193.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $204.01.

Illinois Tool Works Increases Dividend

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 75.41% and a net margin of 17.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.10 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.31 per share. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This is a positive change from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.22. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is presently 57.89%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on ITW. Robert W. Baird set a $213.00 target price on Illinois Tool Works in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $180.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $225.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $191.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $180.00 to $167.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Illinois Tool Works has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $203.92.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

