Van ECK Associates Corp Has $11.46 Million Position in Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS)

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS – Get Rating) by 52.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 568,106 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 195,933 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned approximately 2.32% of Fidus Investment worth $11,464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fidus Investment in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidus Investment in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fidus Investment in the 4th quarter worth about $84,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its position in shares of Fidus Investment by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 4,820 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Fidus Investment by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,620 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 1,388 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ FDUS opened at $20.45 on Friday. Fidus Investment Co. has a twelve month low of $16.40 and a twelve month high of $21.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.14.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.04%. Fidus Investment’s payout ratio is presently 35.73%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered Fidus Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Fidus Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $22.00 to $19.50 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Hovde Group decreased their target price on Fidus Investment to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.38.

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans.

