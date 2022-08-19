Van ECK Associates Corp Has $10.75 Million Holdings in Gold Resource Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO)

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Gold Resource Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO – Get Rating) by 16.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,799,640 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 692,245 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned 5.43% of Gold Resource worth $10,751,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Gold Resource in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Gold Resource by 84.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 33,092 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 15,192 shares during the period. CQS US LLC acquired a new position in Gold Resource in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $493,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Gold Resource by 1,625.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,542,134 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,483,000 after buying an additional 1,452,749 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in Gold Resource by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 171,444 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 34,504 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.93% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on GORO. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.75 target price on shares of Gold Resource in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Alliance Global Partners began coverage on shares of Gold Resource in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

NYSEAMERICAN:GORO opened at $1.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $157.30 million, a P/E ratio of 17.80 and a beta of 1.62. Gold Resource Co. has a one year low of $1.50 and a one year high of $2.63.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Gold Resource’s payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

Gold Resource Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold and silver projects in Mexico and the United States. The company also explores for copper, lead, and zinc deposits. Its principal asset is the 100% owned Back Forty project covering approximately 1,304 hectares located in Menominee county, Michigan.

