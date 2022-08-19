Van ECK Associates Corp Buys 9,090 Shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 163,505 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,090 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in JD.com were worth $9,462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in JD.com by 125.1% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 97,583 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,838,000 after acquiring an additional 54,228 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in JD.com by 113.3% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,876 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 2,590 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in JD.com by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 15,782 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in JD.com by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 122,160 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,560,000 after acquiring an additional 8,885 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in JD.com during the 4th quarter valued at $141,000. Institutional investors own 31.57% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on JD. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of JD.com from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of JD.com from $117.00 to $106.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of JD.com from $98.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of JD.com from $66.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on shares of JD.com from $66.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, JD.com has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.57.

JD.com stock opened at $55.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $61.54 and a 200-day moving average of $61.17. JD.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.56 and a 1-year high of $92.69.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The information services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.10. JD.com had a negative net margin of 1.03% and a positive return on equity of 3.95%. The company had revenue of $239.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. JD.com’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that JD.com, Inc. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JD.com, Inc provides supply chain-based technologies and services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

