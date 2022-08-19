Van ECK Associates Corp Sells 13,750 Shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Van ECK Associates Corp reduced its stake in shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) by 15.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,901 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 13,750 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $9,776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BXP. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Boston Properties by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 14,134 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,820,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Boston Properties by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd raised its position in shares of Boston Properties by 157.0% in the 1st quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Boston Properties by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 86,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,080,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Boston Properties in the 1st quarter worth about $241,000. 98.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Boston Properties Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BXP opened at $87.15 on Friday. Boston Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.86 and a twelve month high of $133.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $89.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.76. The company has a market capitalization of $13.66 billion, a PE ratio of 20.75, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 4.35, a current ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

Boston Properties Dividend Announcement

Boston Properties ( NYSE:BXP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.64. Boston Properties had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 22.04%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.72 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 7.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.50%. Boston Properties’s payout ratio is presently 93.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Boston Properties in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $108.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho reduced their target price on Boston Properties from $135.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Boston Properties from $131.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Boston Properties from $104.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Boston Properties from $112.00 to $88.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boston Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.54.

Insider Transactions at Boston Properties

In related news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 22,472 shares of Boston Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.96, for a total value of $2,021,581.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Boston Properties Company Profile

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

