Van ECK Associates Corp Buys 9,436 Shares of Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC)

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC – Get Rating) by 17.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 63,165 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 9,436 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned about 0.20% of Balchem worth $8,635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Intelligent Financial Strategies bought a new position in Balchem in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in Balchem in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Balchem in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Balchem in the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its position in shares of Balchem by 130.5% in the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 484 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.60% of the company’s stock.

Balchem Stock Performance

NASDAQ BCPC opened at $138.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $127.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $130.47. Balchem Co. has a 1 year low of $110.15 and a 1 year high of $174.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.37 and a beta of 0.59.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In other Balchem news, VP Gunsteren Job Leonard Van sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.12, for a total transaction of $131,120.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $187,501.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Balchem from $155.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Balchem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st.

Balchem Company Profile

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the nutritional, food, pharmaceutical, animal health, medical device sterilization, plant nutrition, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Human Nutrition & Health, Animal Nutrition & Health, and Specialty Products.

Featured Stories

