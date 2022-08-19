Ascent Group LLC Purchases New Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Ascent Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 169.7% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 744,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,624,000 after buying an additional 468,184 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 7,668.9% in the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 352,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,508,000 after buying an additional 348,244 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 976,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,834,000 after buying an additional 130,190 shares in the last quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 79.4% in the 1st quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 211,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,196,000 after buying an additional 93,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenview Trust Co grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1,466.5% in the 4th quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 84,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,630,000 after buying an additional 79,528 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

VOT opened at $205.47 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $166.75 and a 52-week high of $265.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $186.05 and its 200-day moving average is $200.36.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.