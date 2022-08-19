Van ECK Associates Corp Grows Stake in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X)

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 226,002 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,330 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned approximately 0.09% of United States Steel worth $8,529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in United States Steel by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 280,229 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,672,000 after buying an additional 6,659 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in United States Steel during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $550,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its holdings in United States Steel by 2,000.0% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in United States Steel during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in United States Steel by 607.6% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 167,368 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,985,000 after buying an additional 143,714 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.56% of the company’s stock.

United States Steel Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE X opened at $23.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.33. The firm has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a PE ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 2.16. United States Steel Co. has a twelve month low of $16.41 and a twelve month high of $39.25.

United States Steel ( NYSE:X Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $3.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.85 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.82 billion. United States Steel had a return on equity of 49.21% and a net margin of 21.59%. United States Steel’s revenue was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.37 EPS. Analysts expect that United States Steel Co. will post 9.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United States Steel declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, July 28th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to purchase up to 8.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

United States Steel Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 5th. United States Steel’s payout ratio is 1.17%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on X shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on United States Steel from $49.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on United States Steel from $20.00 to $21.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. UBS Group set a $23.00 target price on United States Steel in a report on Monday, June 20th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on United States Steel from $30.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on United States Steel from $36.00 to $22.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, United States Steel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.05.

About United States Steel

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through four segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

