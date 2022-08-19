Van ECK Associates Corp Boosts Stake in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP) by 9.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 198,708 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 17,977 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $11,206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TC Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in TC Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in TC Energy during the first quarter worth about $33,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in TC Energy by 344.9% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 792 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC increased its position in TC Energy by 57.8% during the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 770 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. 70.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE TRP opened at $49.86 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.64. TC Energy Co. has a one year low of $44.77 and a one year high of $59.38. The firm has a market cap of $50.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.71, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.71.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.699 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. TC Energy’s payout ratio is 110.28%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TRP shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$79.00 to C$78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. US Capital Advisors restated a “hold” rating on shares of TC Energy in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. CIBC upgraded shares of TC Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$78.00 to C$76.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$71.00 to C$67.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TC Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.77.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Storage. The company builds and operates 93,300 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

