Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA) Shares Bought by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Rating) by 13.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 876,954 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100,732 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned about 0.21% of Nikola worth $9,392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Nikola by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,034,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,817,000 after acquiring an additional 325,883 shares during the last quarter. Teramo Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Nikola during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,535,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Nikola by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,227,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,983,000 after purchasing an additional 51,416 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Nikola by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,193,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,651,000 after purchasing an additional 253,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Nikola by 58.1% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,511,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,187,000 after purchasing an additional 555,260 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on NKLA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Nikola from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Nikola to $12.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Nikola from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $10.00 price target on Nikola in a report on Monday, June 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nikola currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.06.

Nikola Stock Performance

NASDAQ NKLA opened at $6.60 on Friday. Nikola Co. has a fifty-two week low of $4.41 and a fifty-two week high of $15.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.15.

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $18.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.58 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1710.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.36) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Nikola Co. will post -1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nikola Company Profile

Nikola Corporation operates as a technology innovator and integrator that works to develop energy and transportation solutions. It operates through two business units, Truck and Energy. The Truck business unit develops and commercializes battery hydrogen-electric and battery-electric semi-trucks to the trucking sector.

