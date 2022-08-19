Van ECK Associates Corp Increases Holdings in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 107,195 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,635 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned approximately 0.06% of Steel Dynamics worth $8,943,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,406,799 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $523,968,000 after purchasing an additional 100,835 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,448,382 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $400,241,000 after purchasing an additional 22,762 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,719,986 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $394,294,000 after acquiring an additional 111,469 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth $199,835,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,085,444 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $191,514,000 after acquiring an additional 15,424 shares during the period. 83.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Steel Dynamics news, Director Keith E. Busse sold 5,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.51, for a total value of $420,890.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 724,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,464,079.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

STLD has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Steel Dynamics from $95.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. UBS Group set a $95.00 price target on Steel Dynamics in a research note on Monday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Steel Dynamics from $129.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Steel Dynamics from $94.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $114.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.00.

Shares of NASDAQ STLD opened at $84.43 on Friday. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.54 and a 52 week high of $100.37. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $15.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.41.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The basic materials company reported $6.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.34 by $0.39. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 71.50% and a net margin of 19.81%. The business had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 39.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 21.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; and engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars.

