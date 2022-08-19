Van ECK Associates Corp Raises Holdings in Americas Silver Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS)

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Americas Silver Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,550,410 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 838,844 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned about 5.29% of Americas Silver worth $10,314,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in USAS. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in Americas Silver in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. WealthTrust Axiom LLC raised its position in Americas Silver by 1.7% in the first quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 1,898,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,050,000 after purchasing an additional 31,600 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Americas Silver by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,876,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,322,000 after purchasing an additional 270,919 shares during the period. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC raised its position in Americas Silver by 70.4% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 4,350,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797,712 shares during the period. 26.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Americas Silver alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on USAS. Desjardins cut their price objective on Americas Silver to C$1.15 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Americas Silver from C$0.90 to C$0.80 in a research report on Monday.

Americas Silver Stock Down 3.0 %

Americas Silver Company Profile

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN USAS opened at $0.47 on Friday. Americas Silver Corp has a 1 year low of $0.45 and a 1 year high of $1.31. The stock has a market cap of $86.76 million, a PE ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.76.

(Get Rating)

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc and copper. It principally owns 100% interests in the Cosalá Operations consisting of 67 mining concessions that cover approximately 19,385 hectares located in the state of Sinaloa, Mexico; and Galena Complex situated near the town of Wallace in the state of Idaho, the United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Americas Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Americas Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.