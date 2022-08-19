Van ECK Associates Corp Purchases 7,993 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 102,625 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,993 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $10,239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AEP. Waldron Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in American Electric Power during the first quarter valued at about $222,000. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its position in American Electric Power by 8.9% during the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 7,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,000 after buying an additional 641 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in American Electric Power by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 57,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,117,000 after buying an additional 8,625 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in American Electric Power during the first quarter valued at about $133,000. Finally, Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC bought a new position in American Electric Power during the first quarter valued at about $211,000. Institutional investors own 73.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AEP shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $113.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of American Electric Power to $107.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $94.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Electric Power has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.29.

American Electric Power Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of American Electric Power stock opened at $104.37 on Friday. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.22 and a 12-month high of $105.48. The company has a market cap of $53.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $96.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.82.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.01. American Electric Power had a net margin of 14.39% and a return on equity of 10.46%. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be issued a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 9th. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is 61.30%.

Insider Activity at American Electric Power

In related news, EVP Therace Risch sold 5,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.35, for a total value of $545,525.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $844,182.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

American Electric Power Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Further Reading

