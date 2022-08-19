Van ECK Associates Corp Sells 128,973 Shares of Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR)

Van ECK Associates Corp decreased its position in shares of Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR – Get Rating) by 14.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 742,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 128,973 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned approximately 0.58% of Ladder Capital worth $8,812,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Ladder Capital by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 66,818 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $801,000 after acquiring an additional 5,940 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Ladder Capital during the 4th quarter worth $16,580,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Ladder Capital during the 1st quarter worth $1,215,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ladder Capital during the 4th quarter worth $659,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Ladder Capital by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 106,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,258,000 after acquiring an additional 6,765 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.27% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on LADR. TheStreet downgraded Ladder Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.50 target price on shares of Ladder Capital in a research note on Friday, June 24th.

Shares of NYSE LADR opened at $11.48 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a quick ratio of 89.45, a current ratio of 89.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.41. Ladder Capital Corp has a 52 week low of $9.43 and a 52 week high of $12.69.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This is an increase from Ladder Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Ladder Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 110.00%.

The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning.

