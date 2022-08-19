Van ECK Associates Corp Has $10.39 Million Stake in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV)

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV – Get Rating) by 37.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,084,174 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 296,795 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned 0.52% of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund worth $10,386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Camelot Portfolios LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $96,000. GoalFusion Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Finally, Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NUV stock opened at $9.11 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.27. Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $8.49 and a one year high of $11.87.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a $0.028 dividend. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivative instruments.

