Van ECK Associates Corp Reduces Stock Position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT)

Van ECK Associates Corp lessened its holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT – Get Rating) by 16.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 513,992 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 99,266 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned approximately 0.53% of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust worth $8,681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the first quarter worth about $62,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 1,116.7% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 3,350 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 181.1% during the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 3,440 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,137 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 2,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 12,146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.77% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Jonestrading lowered their price target on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $18.50 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, TheStreet lowered PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.97.

Shares of PMT opened at $15.42 on Friday. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $11.64 and a twelve month high of $20.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of -7.99 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 14th were issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 13th. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -97.41%.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, a specialty finance company, primarily invests in mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company's Credit Sensitive Strategies segment invests in credit risk transfer (CRT) agreements, CRT securities, distressed loans, real estate, and non-agency subordinated bonds.

