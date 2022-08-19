Van ECK Associates Corp Boosts Holdings in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:OUNZ)

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:OUNZ – Get Rating) by 175.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 494,998 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 315,328 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned 1.36% of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust worth $9,321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OUNZ. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 68.8% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Chartist Inc. CA acquired a new stake in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $213,000. Lincoln National Corp raised its position in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 5.3% in the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 12,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Security National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust in the first quarter valued at about $274,000.

Van Eck Merk Gold Trust Stock Performance

Van Eck Merk Gold Trust stock opened at $17.07 on Friday. Van Eck Merk Gold Trust has a 12-month low of $16.45 and a 12-month high of $20.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.02.

