Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) Shares Sold by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp decreased its position in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating) by 15.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 279,886 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,398 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned about 0.05% of Healthpeak Properties worth $9,608,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,334,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,157,000 after acquiring an additional 286,200 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in Healthpeak Properties by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 136,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,672,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Healthpeak Properties by 63.8% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Healthpeak Properties by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 24,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in Healthpeak Properties by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,329,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,053,000 after purchasing an additional 257,528 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on PEAK. Evercore ISI set a $32.00 price target on Healthpeak Properties in a report on Monday, June 20th. Citigroup upgraded Healthpeak Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, July 8th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $37.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. Capital One Financial began coverage on Healthpeak Properties in a report on Friday, June 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $32.50 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Healthpeak Properties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.09.

Healthpeak Properties Stock Performance

Healthpeak Properties Dividend Announcement

Healthpeak Properties stock opened at $28.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.38 and a 200-day moving average of $30.23. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.23 and a 52 week high of $36.85.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 5th. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 292.69%.

About Healthpeak Properties

(Get Rating)

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

Recommended Stories

