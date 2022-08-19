Van ECK Associates Corp Has $9.18 Million Stock Holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 274,724 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,625 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $9,178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in Williams Companies by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,030 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in Williams Companies by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 12,319 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in Williams Companies by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 16,044 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Williams Companies by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,279 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank raised its holdings in Williams Companies by 63.6% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 908 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. 86.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Debbie L. Cowan sold 36,228 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total transaction of $1,367,607.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,374,135.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Williams Companies Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of NYSE:WMB opened at $35.24 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.53, a P/E/G ratio of 6.61 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The business’s 50-day moving average is $32.16 and its 200-day moving average is $33.10. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.53 and a 1 year high of $37.97.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. Williams Companies had a net margin of 14.57% and a return on equity of 13.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Williams Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 132.81%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WMB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their price target on Williams Companies from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays boosted their price target on Williams Companies from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Williams Companies in a report on Monday, May 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. TD Securities boosted their price target on Williams Companies from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Williams Companies from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.31.

Williams Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

Featured Articles

