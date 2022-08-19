Van ECK Associates Corp Has $9.30 Million Holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Van ECK Associates Corp lessened its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,191 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 99 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $9,295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of APD. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 841.0% in the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,745,652 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $531,132,000 after buying an additional 1,560,148 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter valued at $416,266,000. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 49.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,633,053 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $801,133,000 after buying an additional 870,582 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 143.9% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 715,323 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $217,644,000 after buying an additional 422,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,305,512 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,918,516,000 after buying an additional 386,592 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

APD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on Air Products and Chemicals to $272.00 in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets raised Air Products and Chemicals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $283.00 to $321.00 in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $302.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Atlantic Securities raised Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $280.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $272.00 to $271.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $292.56.

Air Products and Chemicals Trading Down 0.1 %

APD stock opened at $267.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $59.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.08, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.81. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $216.24 and a twelve month high of $316.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business has a fifty day moving average of $244.28 and a 200-day moving average of $243.16.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 19.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.28 EPS for the current year.

Air Products and Chemicals Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Investors of record on Monday, October 3rd will be issued a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 30th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.16%.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

Featured Articles

