AGF Investments LLC Takes $791,000 Position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 5,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $791,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 140.5% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 105.0% in the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 40.2% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. 88.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. MKM Partners reduced their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software to $180.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Bank of America downgraded Take-Two Interactive Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $141.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $136.00 target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software to $175.00 in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.54.

In related news, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 3,381 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.23, for a total transaction of $420,021.63. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 92,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,452,887.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 3,381 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.23, for a total transaction of $420,021.63. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 92,191 shares in the company, valued at $11,452,887.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 3,125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.78, for a total value of $399,312.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 95,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,212,190.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TTWO stock opened at $130.47 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $137.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.11 billion, a PE ratio of 85.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.74. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.85 and a fifty-two week high of $195.82.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($1.60). The firm had revenue of $1,000.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Take-Two Interactive Software had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 8.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and T2 Mobile Games names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes and content, as well as develops brands in other genres, including the LA Noire, Bully, and Manhunt franchises.

