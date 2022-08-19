AGF Investments LLC Sells 6,476 Shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)

AGF Investments LLC decreased its holdings in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Rating) by 17.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,725 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,476 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC’s holdings in NortonLifeLock were worth $815,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in NortonLifeLock by 2.8% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 52,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,394,000 after buying an additional 1,452 shares in the last quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of NortonLifeLock during the first quarter worth $337,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of NortonLifeLock by 156.9% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 503,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,366,000 after purchasing an additional 307,821 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of NortonLifeLock by 15.7% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 302,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,025,000 after purchasing an additional 41,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc acquired a new position in shares of NortonLifeLock during the fourth quarter worth $17,134,000. Institutional investors own 94.59% of the company’s stock.

Get NortonLifeLock alerts:

NortonLifeLock Price Performance

NASDAQ NLOK opened at $23.77 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.51. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.55 and a 1 year high of $30.92. The company has a market cap of $13.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.62 and a beta of 0.70.

NortonLifeLock Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at NortonLifeLock

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Monday, August 22nd will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 19th. NortonLifeLock’s payout ratio is 34.97%.

In other NortonLifeLock news, Director Peter A. Feld purchased 1,400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.38 per share, with a total value of $31,332,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 9,181,938 shares in the company, valued at $205,491,772.44. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other NortonLifeLock news, Director Peter A. Feld purchased 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.03 per share, with a total value of $11,015,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,024,896 shares in the company, valued at $44,608,458.88. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Peter A. Feld purchased 1,400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.38 per share, for a total transaction of $31,332,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 9,181,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,491,772.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on NLOK shares. StockNews.com raised NortonLifeLock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. TheStreet downgraded NortonLifeLock from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Barclays reduced their price target on NortonLifeLock to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on NortonLifeLock from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.40.

NortonLifeLock Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It offers Norton 360, an integrated platform provides extensive cyber safety coverage and a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and Norton and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NLOK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NortonLifeLock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NortonLifeLock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.