AGF Investments LLC Boosts Holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

AGF Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,722 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,042 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments LLC’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $825,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Intelligent Financial Strategies purchased a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. 83.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Otis Worldwide alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on OTIS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Otis Worldwide from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $91.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $91.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Otis Worldwide has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at Otis Worldwide

Otis Worldwide Trading Up 0.1 %

In other Otis Worldwide news, CFO Rahul Ghai sold 2,618 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.55, for a total transaction of $205,643.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,063 shares in the company, valued at $554,798.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, CFO Rahul Ghai sold 2,618 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.55, for a total transaction of $205,643.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,063 shares in the company, valued at $554,798.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Nora E. Lafreniere sold 13,576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.54, for a total transaction of $1,039,107.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $947,259.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:OTIS opened at $80.41 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.25. The firm has a market cap of $33.79 billion, a PE ratio of 27.63 and a beta of 0.88. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 12-month low of $66.97 and a 12-month high of $92.84.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 8.83% and a negative return on equity of 32.91%. The business’s revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Otis Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is 39.86%.

About Otis Worldwide

(Get Rating)

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Otis Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otis Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.