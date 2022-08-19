Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) Shares Purchased by AGF Investments LLC

AGF Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) by 2,046.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,296 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,745 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments LLC’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $713,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. AGF Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Newell Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $222,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in Newell Brands by 8.4% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 45,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $982,000 after acquiring an additional 3,560 shares in the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC grew its position in Newell Brands by 36.6% in the first quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 43,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,000 after acquiring an additional 11,617 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC grew its position in Newell Brands by 10.1% in the first quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 46,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $999,000 after acquiring an additional 4,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in Newell Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.07% of the company’s stock.

NWL has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Newell Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Newell Brands from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.86.

Newell Brands stock opened at $21.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.63 and a 200-day moving average of $21.50. Newell Brands Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.40 and a 52 week high of $26.45.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.10. Newell Brands had a return on equity of 19.96% and a net margin of 6.89%. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.12%.

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. It operates in five segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; and home and security, and smoke and carbon monoxide alarms products under the BRK, First Alert, Mapa, Quickie, Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, and Spontex brands.

