AGF Investments LLC Has $815,000 Stock Holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

AGF Investments LLC lessened its position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $815,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of CME Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of CME Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CME Group in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Stock Performance

Shares of CME stock opened at $207.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $74.73 billion, a PE ratio of 25.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $203.18 and a 200-day moving average of $218.17. CME Group Inc. has a one year low of $185.79 and a one year high of $256.94.

CME Group Dividend Announcement

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 60.43%. CME Group’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.64 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.63%.

Insider Activity at CME Group

In related news, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 4,901 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.88, for a total value of $999,215.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,756,583.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CME shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on CME Group from $218.00 to $216.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Atlantic Securities raised CME Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $235.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, June 10th. Citigroup lifted their price target on CME Group from $275.00 to $280.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Oppenheimer raised CME Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $223.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Raymond James cut CME Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $231.20.

About CME Group

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

