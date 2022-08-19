AGF Investments LLC Makes New Investment in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC)

AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,297 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $771,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Keybank National Association OH purchased a new stake in Wintrust Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $1,001,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,576 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $597,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. American Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $476,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 372,801 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,858,000 after buying an additional 24,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $295,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.71% of the company’s stock.

Wintrust Financial Stock Up 1.2 %

WTFC opened at $90.48 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a PE ratio of 13.09, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.26. Wintrust Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $69.75 and a 1-year high of $105.56.

Wintrust Financial Dividend Announcement

Wintrust Financial ( NASDAQ:WTFC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The bank reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by ($0.21). Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 22.78%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 7.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.68%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on WTFC. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $130.00 to $111.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $104.00 to $96.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wintrust Financial presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.38.

Wintrust Financial Company Profile

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

