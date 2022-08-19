FirstCash Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ:FCFS) Shares Sold by AGF Investments LLC

AGF Investments LLC cut its position in FirstCash Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,868 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,386 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC’s holdings in FirstCash were worth $764,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FCFS. Hightower 6M Holding LLC purchased a new stake in FirstCash during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in FirstCash during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,622,000. Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new stake in FirstCash during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $355,000. Cooke & Bieler LP raised its stake in FirstCash by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,503,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,085,000 after acquiring an additional 163,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in FirstCash by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 95,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,725,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. 91.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on FCFS shares. Stephens reduced their price objective on FirstCash from $103.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. TheStreet raised FirstCash from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.25.

FirstCash Stock Performance

Shares of FCFS stock opened at $80.57 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.61 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.99. FirstCash Holdings, Inc has a 12-month low of $58.30 and a 12-month high of $97.04. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $647.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $636.87 million. FirstCash had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 8.01%. On average, equities analysts forecast that FirstCash Holdings, Inc will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

FirstCash Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This is a boost from FirstCash’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. FirstCash’s dividend payout ratio is 33.76%.

FirstCash Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FirstCash Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

Further Reading

