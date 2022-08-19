17,870 Shares in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) Acquired by AGF Investments LLC

AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 17,870 shares of the casino operator’s stock, valued at approximately $695,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LVS. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Las Vegas Sands in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,035,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 44,898 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,690,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 187,699 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $7,063,000 after acquiring an additional 13,283 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 229,024 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $8,898,000 after acquiring an additional 41,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the 4th quarter worth $219,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.33% of the company’s stock.

Las Vegas Sands Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LVS opened at $37.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a current ratio of 3.35. The company has a market cap of $28.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.54 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.30. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 52-week low of $28.88 and a 52-week high of $48.27.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Las Vegas Sands ( NYSE:LVS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The casino operator reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $949.40 million. Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 45.39% and a negative return on equity of 31.93%. The business’s revenue was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.26) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $46.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $42.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. UBS Group set a $42.00 price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Las Vegas Sands presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.38.

About Las Vegas Sands

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

