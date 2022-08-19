AGF Investments LLC Invests $819,000 in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE)

AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 2,717 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $819,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RE. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Everest Re Group during the first quarter worth $67,377,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in Everest Re Group by 342.5% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 206,472 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $56,557,000 after purchasing an additional 159,814 shares during the period. Gillson Capital LP acquired a new position in Everest Re Group during the fourth quarter valued at $39,475,000. Strs Ohio lifted its position in Everest Re Group by 1,389.4% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 141,408 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $42,617,000 after purchasing an additional 131,914 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Everest Re Group by 15.4% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 688,906 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $207,622,000 after purchasing an additional 92,027 shares during the period. 75.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RE has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Everest Re Group from $343.00 to $344.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th.

Everest Re Group Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of Everest Re Group stock opened at $282.19 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $271.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $281.78. The company has a market cap of $11.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.54. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $248.63 and a fifty-two week high of $308.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $9.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.31 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. Everest Re Group had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 11.41%. The company’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $14.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 33.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Everest Re Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be given a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 23rd. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.45%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director John A. Weber sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.92, for a total transaction of $812,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $838,768.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Everest Re Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through Reinsurance Operations and Insurance Operations segments. The Reinsurance Operations segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

