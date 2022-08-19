AGF Investments LLC Invests $718,000 in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 14,296 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $718,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keybank National Association OH increased its position in Dell Technologies by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,841 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its position in Dell Technologies by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 16,637 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $835,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Dell Technologies by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,776 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC increased its position in Dell Technologies by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 12,150 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $610,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Dell Technologies by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,268 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. 30.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DELL opened at $48.94 on Friday. Dell Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.33 and a twelve month high of $61.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.97. The company has a market capitalization of $36.19 billion, a PE ratio of 6.71, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.83.

Dell Technologies ( NYSE:DELL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The technology company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.52. Dell Technologies had a return on equity of 126.94% and a net margin of 5.29%. The firm had revenue of $26.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.13 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 5.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 20th were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 19th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. Dell Technologies’s payout ratio is 18.11%.

In related news, COO Anthony Charles Whitten sold 107,905 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.70, for a total value of $5,147,068.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 774,352 shares in the company, valued at $36,936,590.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Dell Technologies news, COO Anthony Charles Whitten sold 107,905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.70, for a total transaction of $5,147,068.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 774,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,936,590.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Brunilda Rios sold 5,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.95, for a total transaction of $304,120.55. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $967,285.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 47.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on DELL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Dell Technologies from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Dell Technologies from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Dell Technologies from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Raymond James cut their price target on Dell Technologies from $58.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Dell Technologies from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dell Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.36.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports information technology (IT) solutions, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

