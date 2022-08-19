AGF Investments LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR)

AGF Investments LLC increased its holdings in Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Rating) by 14.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 29,157 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,670 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC’s holdings in Vir Biotechnology were worth $750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 186.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 2,671.7% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 4,916 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 24.4% in the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 5,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares during the period. Parametrica Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology in the first quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology in the first quarter valued at $229,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

VIR stock opened at $24.88 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.86. Vir Biotechnology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.21 and a 12-month high of $58.00. The company has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of 3.11 and a beta of -0.40.

Vir Biotechnology ( NASDAQ:VIR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.41). The firm had revenue of $40.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.14 million. Vir Biotechnology had a net margin of 52.29% and a return on equity of 68.86%. Vir Biotechnology’s revenue was down 77.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Vir Biotechnology, Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Vir Biotechnology news, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 17,915 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.84, for a total transaction of $462,923.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,488,579 shares in the company, valued at $38,464,881.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Vir Biotechnology news, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 17,915 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.84, for a total transaction of $462,923.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,488,579 shares in the company, valued at $38,464,881.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 122,564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.99, for a total value of $3,430,566.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,094,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $618,413,299.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 175,072 shares of company stock worth $4,878,510 over the last quarter. 22.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on VIR shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on Vir Biotechnology to $67.00 in a research report on Monday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.67.

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a commercial-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops Sotrovimab (VIR-7832), a SARS-CoV-2-neutralizing mAbs to treat and prevent COVID-19 infection under the Xevudy brand; VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; and VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus.

