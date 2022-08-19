AGF Investments LLC Raises Stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH)

AGF Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,719 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC’s holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts were worth $823,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. AGF Investments Inc. grew its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 1,505,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,467,000 after purchasing an additional 191,009 shares during the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter worth $266,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 148,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,775,000 after acquiring an additional 13,173 shares during the period. 92.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Wyndham Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on WH shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $96.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $99.00 to $85.50 in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.75.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance

Insider Activity at Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Shares of NYSE WH opened at $72.36 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a PE ratio of 19.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.48. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.89 and a 12 month high of $93.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.21.

In related news, General Counsel Paul F. Cash sold 30,331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.94, for a total value of $2,424,660.14. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 11,680 shares in the company, valued at $933,699.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

(Get Rating)

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others. The Hotel Management segment provides hotel management services for full-service and limited-service hotels.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.