AGF Investments LLC Increases Stock Position in Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT)

AGF Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT – Get Rating) by 41.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 72,685 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,393 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC’s holdings in Rocket Companies were worth $808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RKT. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Rocket Companies by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,298,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,183,000 after acquiring an additional 934,907 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Rocket Companies in the first quarter worth approximately $8,230,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rocket Companies by 2,022.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 492,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,894,000 after purchasing an additional 469,200 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rocket Companies by 817.1% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 400,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,548,000 after purchasing an additional 357,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bruni J V & Co. Co. boosted its holdings in Rocket Companies by 35.6% in the first quarter. Bruni J V & Co. Co. now owns 1,157,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,869,000 after acquiring an additional 303,940 shares in the last quarter. 3.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Rocket Companies alerts:

Rocket Companies Stock Performance

Shares of Rocket Companies stock opened at $10.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 14.97, a quick ratio of 14.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.16, a P/E/G ratio of 45.29 and a beta of 1.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.81. Rocket Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.27 and a 12 month high of $18.49.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Rocket Companies ( NYSE:RKT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. Rocket Companies had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 1.85%. Rocket Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 47.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Rocket Companies, Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RKT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Rocket Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $6.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Sunday, August 7th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Rocket Companies to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Rocket Companies from $18.00 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Rocket Companies to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Rocket Companies to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rocket Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.42.

Insider Transactions at Rocket Companies

In related news, CEO Jay Farner purchased 19,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.06 per share, with a total value of $199,188.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,568,407 shares in the company, valued at $35,898,174.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders purchased a total of 766,700 shares of company stock valued at $6,506,534 in the last quarter. 94.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Rocket Companies

(Get Rating)

Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and e-Commerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RKT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Rocket Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocket Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.