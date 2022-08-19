AGF Investments LLC Increases Holdings in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

AGF Investments LLC raised its holdings in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) by 2,267.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,931 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,920 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments LLC’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAG. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in Conagra Brands in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in Conagra Brands by 60.1% in the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in Conagra Brands by 238.6% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Conagra Brands by 282.6% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Conagra Brands by 41.3% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Conagra Brands

In other Conagra Brands news, Director Emanuel Chirico acquired 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.06 per share, with a total value of $1,021,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,389,239.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 21,405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.40, for a total value of $757,737.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 104,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,712,008.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Emanuel Chirico bought 30,000 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.06 per share, with a total value of $1,021,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 40,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,389,239.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Conagra Brands Trading Up 0.2 %

CAG opened at $35.29 on Friday. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.06 and a 12 month high of $36.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.18, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $33.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.03.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.01. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 7.70%. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. Conagra Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Conagra Brands Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is a boost from Conagra Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 2nd. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.74%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on Conagra Brands from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.67.

About Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

Further Reading

