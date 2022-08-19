AGF Investments LLC Cuts Stock Position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

AGF Investments LLC lowered its stake in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) by 67.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,702 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,436 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC’s holdings in Kroger were worth $557,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Key Financial Inc lifted its position in Kroger by 81.6% in the 1st quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new position in Kroger in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Kroger in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Kroger by 179.5% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire bought a new position in Kroger in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 81.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on KR shares. BNP Paribas raised Kroger from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Kroger in a report on Friday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Kroger from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Kroger from $50.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Kroger in a report on Friday, June 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.22.

Kroger Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of KR stock opened at $49.62 on Friday. The Kroger Co. has a 52-week low of $38.22 and a 52-week high of $62.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.51 billion, a PE ratio of 17.11, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.11.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 16th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.17. Kroger had a return on equity of 31.50% and a net margin of 1.54%. The business had revenue of $44.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. On average, analysts predict that The Kroger Co. will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kroger Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This is a positive change from Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.86%.

Kroger Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

Featured Stories

