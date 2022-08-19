AGF Investments LLC Sells 694 Shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN)

AGF Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,291 shares of the company’s stock after selling 694 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments LLC’s holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical were worth $746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BHVN. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,178,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,391,000 after purchasing an additional 115,628 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,049,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,319,000 after purchasing an additional 55,650 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,798,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,657,000 after purchasing an additional 80,272 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,647,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,069,000 after purchasing an additional 162,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eventide Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 1,635,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,319,000 after purchasing an additional 310,000 shares in the last quarter. 88.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BHVN shares. SVB Leerink lowered shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Wedbush downgraded shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $148.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, August 8th. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Biohaven Pharmaceutical has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $157.17.

BHVN opened at $148.04 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.99 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $145.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $131.62. Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. has a twelve month low of $79.01 and a twelve month high of $151.51.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops products candidates targeting neurological and neuropsychiatric diseases, and rare disorders in the United States. It offers NURTEC ODT (rimegepant) for the acute treatment of migraine, as well as developing Rimegepant for preventive treatment of migraine; Zavegepant that is in phase III clinical trials for acute and preventive treatment of migraine, as well as respiratory complications and non-migraine studies; and BHV-3100 for non-migraine indications.

