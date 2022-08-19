Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) Shares Sold by AGF Investments LLC

AGF Investments LLC lowered its stake in shares of Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 28,446 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,573 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC’s holdings in Flowers Foods were worth $731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLO. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in Flowers Foods during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Flowers Foods in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Flowers Foods in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flowers Foods in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Flowers Foods in the 4th quarter valued at $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Flowers Foods from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Flowers Foods from $27.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd.

In other Flowers Foods news, CEO Ryals Mcmullian sold 66,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.54, for a total value of $1,751,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,934,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,328,360. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 11.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of FLO opened at $28.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.85 and a beta of 0.27. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.72. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.78 and a 1 year high of $29.73.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Flowers Foods had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 18.62%. Flowers Foods’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This is a boost from Flowers Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 8th. Flowers Foods’s payout ratio is currently 87.13%.

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery products in the United States. It offers fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack cakes, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs. Freshley's, and Tastykake brand names.

