Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) Price Target Raised to $26.00

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Mizuho from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Brixmor Property Group from a hold rating to an underperform rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Brixmor Property Group from $27.00 to $22.50 in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Brixmor Property Group from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Brixmor Property Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Brixmor Property Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $24.97.

NYSE:BRX opened at $23.74 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a PE ratio of 24.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. Brixmor Property Group has a twelve month low of $19.42 and a twelve month high of $27.19.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 3rd. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.97%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the first quarter worth about $43,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 170.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 205.5% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,894 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,274 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.35% of the company’s stock.

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 395 retail centers comprise approximately 69 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

