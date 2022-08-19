Geospace Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:GEOS) Director Gary D. Owens Buys 8,200 Shares

Geospace Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:GEOS – Get Rating) Director Gary D. Owens acquired 8,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.76 per share, with a total value of $39,032.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 208,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $990,089.52. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Geospace Technologies Price Performance
Shares of GEOS opened at $5.11 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.52. Geospace Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $4.10 and a 52 week high of $10.35.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, StockNews.com lowered Geospace Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Geospace Technologies
About Geospace Technologies
Geospace Technologies Corporation designs and manufactures instruments and equipment used in the oil and gas industry to acquire seismic data in order to locate, characterize, and monitor hydrocarbon producing reservoirs. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas Markets, Adjacent Markets, and Emerging Markets.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Geospace Technologies (GEOS)
- Institutional Support For TJX Companies May Cap Gains
- If You Hate Speed Cameras, Then You’ll Like Verra Mobility Stock
- Is Sanofi A Buy, Despite Recent Stumbles?
- Starbucks Stock, Is Brand Loyalty Enough Reason to Buy
- BJ’s Wholesale Club Pops, Will Costco Be Next?
Receive News & Ratings for Geospace Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Geospace Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.