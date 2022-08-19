Geospace Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:GEOS) Director Gary D. Owens Buys 8,200 Shares

Geospace Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:GEOS – Get Rating) Director Gary D. Owens acquired 8,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.76 per share, with a total value of $39,032.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 208,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $990,089.52. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Geospace Technologies Price Performance

Shares of GEOS opened at $5.11 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.52. Geospace Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $4.10 and a 52 week high of $10.35.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Geospace Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Geospace Technologies

About Geospace Technologies

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marquette Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Geospace Technologies by 165.5% in the first quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 46,895 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 29,234 shares in the last quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA grew its holdings in shares of Geospace Technologies by 7.9% in the first quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 731,734 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,207,000 after acquiring an additional 53,831 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Geospace Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Geospace Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $448,000. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Geospace Technologies by 78.5% in the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 213,751 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 93,999 shares in the last quarter. 61.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Geospace Technologies Corporation designs and manufactures instruments and equipment used in the oil and gas industry to acquire seismic data in order to locate, characterize, and monitor hydrocarbon producing reservoirs. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas Markets, Adjacent Markets, and Emerging Markets.

Featured Articles

