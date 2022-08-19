Christopher Gramm Sells 1,000 Shares of AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX) Stock

AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX – Get Rating) insider Christopher Gramm sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.59, for a total transaction of $38,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 36,765 shares in the company, valued at $1,418,761.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Christopher Gramm also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 15th, Christopher Gramm sold 1,000 shares of AdvanSix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.42, for a total transaction of $38,420.00.

AdvanSix Price Performance

Shares of ASIX opened at $39.46 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.67. AdvanSix Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.86 and a fifty-two week high of $57.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.22.

AdvanSix Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AdvanSix

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th will be given a $0.145 dividend. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 15th. This is a boost from AdvanSix’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. AdvanSix’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.67%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in AdvanSix by 122.3% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in AdvanSix during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in AdvanSix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in AdvanSix by 373.4% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in AdvanSix during the first quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ASIX has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of AdvanSix from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of AdvanSix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th.

About AdvanSix

AdvanSix Inc manufactures and sells polymer resins in the United States and internationally. It offers Nylon 6, a polymer resin, which is a synthetic material used to produce fibers, filaments, engineered plastics and films. The company also provides caprolactam to manufacture polymer resins; ammonium sulfate fertilizers to distributors, farm cooperatives, and retailers; and acetone that are used in the production of adhesives, paints, coatings, solvents, herbicides, and engineered plastic resins, as well as other intermediate chemicals, including phenol, alpha-methyl styrene, cyclohexanone, methyl ethyl ketoxime, acetaldehyde oxime, 2-pentanone oxime, cyclohexanol, sulfuric acid, ammonia, and carbon dioxide.

Featured Articles

