Christopher Gramm Sells 1,000 Shares of AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX) Stock

AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX – Get Rating) insider Christopher Gramm sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.59, for a total transaction of $38,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 36,765 shares in the company, valued at $1,418,761.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Christopher Gramm also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, June 15th, Christopher Gramm sold 1,000 shares of AdvanSix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.42, for a total transaction of $38,420.00.
AdvanSix Price Performance
Shares of ASIX opened at $39.46 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.67. AdvanSix Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.86 and a fifty-two week high of $57.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.22.
AdvanSix Increases Dividend
Institutional Investors Weigh In On AdvanSix
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in AdvanSix by 122.3% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in AdvanSix during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in AdvanSix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in AdvanSix by 373.4% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in AdvanSix during the first quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.19% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
ASIX has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of AdvanSix from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of AdvanSix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th.
About AdvanSix
AdvanSix Inc manufactures and sells polymer resins in the United States and internationally. It offers Nylon 6, a polymer resin, which is a synthetic material used to produce fibers, filaments, engineered plastics and films. The company also provides caprolactam to manufacture polymer resins; ammonium sulfate fertilizers to distributors, farm cooperatives, and retailers; and acetone that are used in the production of adhesives, paints, coatings, solvents, herbicides, and engineered plastic resins, as well as other intermediate chemicals, including phenol, alpha-methyl styrene, cyclohexanone, methyl ethyl ketoxime, acetaldehyde oxime, 2-pentanone oxime, cyclohexanol, sulfuric acid, ammonia, and carbon dioxide.
Featured Articles
