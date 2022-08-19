Insider Selling: Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) CAO Sells 2,775 Shares of Stock

Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTONGet Rating) CAO Allen J. Klingsick sold 2,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.88, for a total transaction of $38,517.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,522.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Peloton Interactive Stock Down 2.2 %

PTON stock opened at $12.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 1.43. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.22 and a 12 month high of $120.62. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.28.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PTON shares. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $55.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.53.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Peloton Interactive

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Webster Bank N. A. purchased a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 774.6% in the 1st quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.42% of the company’s stock.

Peloton Interactive Company Profile

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, and Peloton Tread+ names. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for various household users, and access to various live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

