Insider Selling: Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) CAO Sells 2,775 Shares of Stock

Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Rating) CAO Allen J. Klingsick sold 2,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.88, for a total transaction of $38,517.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,522.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Peloton Interactive Stock Down 2.2 %

PTON stock opened at $12.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 1.43. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.22 and a 12 month high of $120.62. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.28.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PTON shares. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $55.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.53.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Peloton Interactive

Peloton Interactive Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Webster Bank N. A. purchased a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 774.6% in the 1st quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.42% of the company’s stock.

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, and Peloton Tread+ names. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for various household users, and access to various live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

