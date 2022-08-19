Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT) VP Sells $35,756.88 in Stock

Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT – Get Rating) VP Glenn Hiltpold sold 383 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.36, for a total transaction of $35,756.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $767,512.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Safety Insurance Group Stock Performance

Shares of Safety Insurance Group stock opened at $94.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 19.56 and a beta of 0.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. Safety Insurance Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.50 and a 1 year high of $99.75.

Safety Insurance Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. Safety Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.38%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Safety Insurance Group

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its position in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 5,757 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. grew its position in Safety Insurance Group by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 4,530 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its position in Safety Insurance Group by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 14,695 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,336,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in Safety Insurance Group by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 21,382 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,943,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC grew its position in Safety Insurance Group by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 3,212 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Safety Insurance Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd.

Safety Insurance Group Company Profile

Safety Insurance Group, Inc provides private passenger and commercial automobile, and homeowner insurance in the United States. The company's private passenger automobile policies offer coverage for bodily injury and property damage to others, no-fault personal injury coverage for the insured/insured's car occupants, and physical damage coverage for an insured's own vehicle for collision or other perils.

