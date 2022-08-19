MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG) Insider Robert Benjamin Stein Sells 8,503 Shares

MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG – Get Rating) insider Robert Benjamin Stein sold 8,503 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.04, for a total value of $34,352.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 306,002 shares in the company, valued at $1,236,248.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Robert Benjamin Stein also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, August 4th, Robert Benjamin Stein sold 19,500 shares of MiMedx Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.62, for a total value of $70,590.00.
- On Tuesday, June 28th, Robert Benjamin Stein sold 14,600 shares of MiMedx Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.47, for a total value of $50,662.00.
MiMedx Group Stock Down 2.9 %
Shares of NASDAQ:MDXG opened at $4.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 586.91. MiMedx Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.04 and a 1 year high of $8.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.13.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, StockNews.com downgraded MiMedx Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th.
About MiMedx Group
MiMedx Group, Inc develops and distributes placental tissue allografts for various sectors of healthcare. It processes the human placental tissues utilizing its patented and proprietary PURION process to produce allografts that retains the tissue's inherent biological properties and regulatory proteins.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on MiMedx Group (MDXG)
- Institutional Support For TJX Companies May Cap Gains
- If You Hate Speed Cameras, Then You’ll Like Verra Mobility Stock
- Is Sanofi A Buy, Despite Recent Stumbles?
- Starbucks Stock, Is Brand Loyalty Enough Reason to Buy
- BJ’s Wholesale Club Pops, Will Costco Be Next?
Receive News & Ratings for MiMedx Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MiMedx Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.