MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG) Insider Robert Benjamin Stein Sells 8,503 Shares

MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG – Get Rating) insider Robert Benjamin Stein sold 8,503 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.04, for a total value of $34,352.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 306,002 shares in the company, valued at $1,236,248.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Robert Benjamin Stein also recently made the following trade(s):

Get MiMedx Group alerts:

On Thursday, August 4th, Robert Benjamin Stein sold 19,500 shares of MiMedx Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.62, for a total value of $70,590.00.

On Tuesday, June 28th, Robert Benjamin Stein sold 14,600 shares of MiMedx Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.47, for a total value of $50,662.00.

MiMedx Group Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MDXG opened at $4.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 586.91. MiMedx Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.04 and a 1 year high of $8.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.13.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MDXG. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in MiMedx Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,491,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of MiMedx Group in the fourth quarter worth about $273,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of MiMedx Group by 70.5% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 24,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 10,031 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of MiMedx Group by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 400,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,422,000 after buying an additional 59,690 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of MiMedx Group by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 255,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,546,000 after buying an additional 55,897 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.31% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded MiMedx Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th.

About MiMedx Group

(Get Rating)

MiMedx Group, Inc develops and distributes placental tissue allografts for various sectors of healthcare. It processes the human placental tissues utilizing its patented and proprietary PURION process to produce allografts that retains the tissue's inherent biological properties and regulatory proteins.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MiMedx Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MiMedx Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.