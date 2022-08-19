Insider Selling: Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) CAO Sells 386 Shares of Stock

Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating) CAO Andrea Sabens sold 386 shares of Lantheus stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.82, for a total value of $31,968.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 62,776 shares in the company, valued at $5,199,108.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Andrea Sabens also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Lantheus alerts:

On Monday, July 18th, Andrea Sabens sold 1,093 shares of Lantheus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.47, for a total value of $78,116.71.

On Friday, July 15th, Andrea Sabens sold 386 shares of Lantheus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.12, for a total value of $26,680.32.

On Wednesday, June 15th, Andrea Sabens sold 386 shares of Lantheus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.87, for a total value of $24,267.82.

Lantheus Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of LNTH stock opened at $82.54 on Friday. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.20 and a 1-year high of $85.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $70.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The company has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 191.95 and a beta of 0.79.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Lantheus ( NASDAQ:LNTH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $223.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.51 million. Lantheus had a return on equity of 28.88% and a net margin of 4.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 121.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LNTH. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Lantheus from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Lantheus from $77.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on Lantheus in a research note on Monday, May 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $91.00 target price on the stock.

Institutional Trading of Lantheus

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lantheus in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Lantheus in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. City State Bank acquired a new position in shares of Lantheus in the 4th quarter valued at about $83,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Lantheus in the 2nd quarter valued at about $119,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lantheus in the 4th quarter valued at about $144,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.14% of the company’s stock.

About Lantheus

(Get Rating)

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, a microbubble ultrasound enhancing agent used in ultrasound exams of the heart; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine; Xenon-133 to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent; Thallium-201 to detect cardiovascular disease; and Gallium-67 to detect various infections and cancerous tumors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lantheus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lantheus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.