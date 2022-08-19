HIVE Blockchain Technologies (NASDAQ:HIVE) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HIVE – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 59,176 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 2,188,904 shares.The stock last traded at $6.14 and had previously closed at $6.73.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of HIVE Blockchain Technologies from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Get HIVE Blockchain Technologies alerts:

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $519.82 million and a PE ratio of 126.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.74. The company has a current ratio of 7.66, a quick ratio of 7.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HIVE Blockchain Technologies

HIVE Blockchain Technologies ( NASDAQ:HIVE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $49.78 million during the quarter. HIVE Blockchain Technologies had a negative return on equity of 0.23% and a net margin of 0.57%. Research analysts forecast that HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in HIVE Blockchain Technologies stock. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HIVE – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 336,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,007,000. State Street Corp owned approximately 0.41% of HIVE Blockchain Technologies at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 8.14% of the company’s stock.

About HIVE Blockchain Technologies

(Get Rating)

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in Canada, Sweden, and Iceland. It engages in the mining and sale of digital currencies, including Ethereum, Ethereum Classic, and Bitcoin. The company was formerly known as Leeta Gold Corp. and changed its name to HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HIVE Blockchain Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HIVE Blockchain Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.