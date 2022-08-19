Terran Orbital Co. (NYSE:LLAP) Major Shareholder Beach Point Capital Management Sells 6,913 Shares

Terran Orbital Co. (NYSE:LLAP – Get Rating) major shareholder Beach Point Capital Management sold 6,913 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.51, for a total transaction of $31,177.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,089,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,912,756.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

On Thursday, August 18th, Beach Point Capital Management sold 1,620 shares of Terran Orbital stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.51, for a total transaction of $7,306.20.

On Thursday, August 11th, Beach Point Capital Management sold 432 shares of Terran Orbital stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total transaction of $1,944.00.

On Monday, July 25th, Beach Point Capital Management sold 3,663 shares of Terran Orbital stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.61, for a total transaction of $16,886.43.

On Friday, July 22nd, Beach Point Capital Management sold 1,124 shares of Terran Orbital stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.53, for a total transaction of $5,091.72.

On Wednesday, July 20th, Beach Point Capital Management sold 2,951 shares of Terran Orbital stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.55, for a total transaction of $13,427.05.

On Monday, July 18th, Beach Point Capital Management sold 2,343 shares of Terran Orbital stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.54, for a total transaction of $10,637.22.

On Friday, July 15th, Beach Point Capital Management sold 3,205 shares of Terran Orbital stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.55, for a total transaction of $14,582.75.

On Wednesday, July 13th, Beach Point Capital Management sold 3,204 shares of Terran Orbital stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.59, for a total transaction of $14,706.36.

On Thursday, July 7th, Beach Point Capital Management sold 5,605 shares of Terran Orbital stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.82, for a total transaction of $27,016.10.

On Wednesday, June 29th, Beach Point Capital Management sold 3,570 shares of Terran Orbital stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.53, for a total transaction of $16,172.10.

Shares of LLAP opened at $4.38 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.62. Terran Orbital Co. has a one year low of $3.63 and a one year high of $12.69.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LLAP. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Terran Orbital during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Terran Orbital during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Lincoln National Corp bought a new position in shares of Terran Orbital during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Terran Orbital during the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of Terran Orbital during the 1st quarter worth about $69,000.

LLAP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Terran Orbital in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Terran Orbital from $22.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Terran Orbital in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.40.

Terran Orbital Corporation manufactures, owns, and operates satellites and related space-based solutions that provide earth observation, data and analytics to defense, intelligence, civil, and commercial end users in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Satellite Solutions and Earth Observation Solutions.

