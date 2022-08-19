HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK) Sees Large Volume Increase

HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 4,498 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 160,012 shares.The stock last traded at $19.70 and had previously closed at $19.98.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Roth Capital boosted their price target on HighPeak Energy from $32.50 to $38.75 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th.

HighPeak Energy Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.91 and a beta of 0.62.

HighPeak Energy Dividend Announcement

HighPeak Energy ( NASDAQ:HPK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.19). HighPeak Energy had a return on equity of 27.24% and a net margin of 24.13%. The firm had revenue of $92.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.69 million. On average, analysts expect that HighPeak Energy, Inc. will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 25th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st will be given a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 29th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. HighPeak Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.11%.

Insider Transactions at HighPeak Energy

In related news, CFO Steven W. Tholen bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.65 per share, for a total transaction of $246,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $246,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 88.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of HighPeak Energy

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HPK. Hodges Capital Management Inc. increased its position in HighPeak Energy by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 57,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,000 after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of HighPeak Energy by 64.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 58,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $859,000 after purchasing an additional 22,914 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of HighPeak Energy by 98.4% in the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 3,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595 shares during the period. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of HighPeak Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,464,000. Finally, 1492 Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of HighPeak Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,443,000. 14.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About HighPeak Energy

HighPeak Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had approximately 64,213 MBoe of proved reserves.

