HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 4,498 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 160,012 shares.The stock last traded at $19.70 and had previously closed at $19.98.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of HighPeak Energy from $32.50 to $38.75 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th.

HighPeak Energy Trading Up 8.7 %

The stock has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 25.91 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.54.

HighPeak Energy Announces Dividend

HighPeak Energy ( NASDAQ:HPK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $92.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.69 million. HighPeak Energy had a return on equity of 27.24% and a net margin of 24.13%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that HighPeak Energy, Inc. will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be issued a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 29th. HighPeak Energy’s payout ratio is 11.11%.

Insider Activity at HighPeak Energy

In related news, CFO Steven W. Tholen purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.65 per share, with a total value of $246,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $246,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 88.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HighPeak Energy

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HPK. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in HighPeak Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HighPeak Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in HighPeak Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its position in HighPeak Energy by 98.4% during the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 3,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in HighPeak Energy during the second quarter valued at about $71,000. 14.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About HighPeak Energy

HighPeak Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had approximately 64,213 MBoe of proved reserves.

