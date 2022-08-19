HIVE Blockchain Technologies (NASDAQ:HIVE) Sees Large Volume Increase

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HIVE – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 59,176 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 2,188,904 shares.The stock last traded at $6.14 and had previously closed at $6.73.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of HIVE Blockchain Technologies from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Get HIVE Blockchain Technologies alerts:

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $519.82 million and a P/E ratio of 126.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 7.66 and a current ratio of 7.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.74.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HIVE Blockchain Technologies

HIVE Blockchain Technologies ( NASDAQ:HIVE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $49.78 million during the quarter. HIVE Blockchain Technologies had a negative return on equity of 0.23% and a net margin of 0.57%. On average, analysts forecast that HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in HIVE Blockchain Technologies stock. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HIVE – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 336,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,007,000. State Street Corp owned about 0.41% of HIVE Blockchain Technologies as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 8.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About HIVE Blockchain Technologies

(Get Rating)

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in Canada, Sweden, and Iceland. It engages in the mining and sale of digital currencies, including Ethereum, Ethereum Classic, and Bitcoin. The company was formerly known as Leeta Gold Corp. and changed its name to HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HIVE Blockchain Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HIVE Blockchain Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.