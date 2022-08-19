ATRenew (NYSE:RERE) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of ATRenew Inc. (NYSE:RERE – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 11,412 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 435,728 shares.The stock last traded at $2.80 and had previously closed at $2.89.

ATRenew Stock Down 0.3 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.29.

ATRenew (NYSE:RERE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ATRenew had a negative net margin of 10.41% and a negative return on equity of 10.51%. The firm had revenue of $348.07 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in ATRenew during the 1st quarter worth about $96,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ATRenew in the second quarter valued at about $85,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in ATRenew during the second quarter worth about $155,000. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its position in ATRenew by 111.5% during the first quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 114,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 60,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in ATRenew by 54.7% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 508,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after purchasing an additional 179,929 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.02% of the company’s stock.

ATRenew Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates pre-owned consumer electronics transactions and services platform in the People's Republic of China. It primarily sells mobile phones, laptops, tablets, drones, digital cameras, household products, and bags through its online platforms and offline stores, as well as provides services to third-party merchants to sell the products through its platforms.

