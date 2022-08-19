ATRenew (NYSE:RERE) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of ATRenew Inc. (NYSE:RERE – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 11,412 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 435,728 shares.The stock last traded at $2.80 and had previously closed at $2.89.
The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.29.
ATRenew (NYSE:RERE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ATRenew had a negative net margin of 10.41% and a negative return on equity of 10.51%. The firm had revenue of $348.07 million during the quarter.
ATRenew Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates pre-owned consumer electronics transactions and services platform in the People's Republic of China. It primarily sells mobile phones, laptops, tablets, drones, digital cameras, household products, and bags through its online platforms and offline stores, as well as provides services to third-party merchants to sell the products through its platforms.
